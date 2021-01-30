TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOZ) Trading Down 1.9%

TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:ECOZ)’s share price fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.67 and last traded at $34.98. 1,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares ESG Active Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.