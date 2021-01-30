Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $270.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

