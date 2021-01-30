Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 127.9% higher against the US dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $76.55 million and approximately $26.87 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00259777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.79 or 0.91683297 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

