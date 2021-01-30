TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Capitalization Tops $56.49 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One TrustSwap token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $56.49 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00131469 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00066253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065338 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,847.17 or 0.93701647 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,281,303 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

TrustSwap Token Trading

TrustSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

