TrustVerse One Day Volume Reaches $210,018.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $210,018.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.91 or 0.00850306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.33 or 0.04224115 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00028357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018250 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

