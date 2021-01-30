TrustVerse (TRV) One Day Volume Tops $218,439.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $218,439.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00916905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.08 or 0.04619039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018652 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

