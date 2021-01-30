TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,970 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

