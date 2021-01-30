TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,970 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,206.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,179.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.