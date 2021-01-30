Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Plans None Dividend of $1.30

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) declared a None dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Shares of TRUX stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. Truxton has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

