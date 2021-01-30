Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Plans None Dividend of $1.30

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) declared a None dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.
Shares of TRUX stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. Truxton has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.68.
Truxton Company Profile
