TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Down 3.1%

TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A)’s share price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.74. 16,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 18,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,580.24. The company has a market cap of C$63.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.94.

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

