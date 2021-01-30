TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 107.7% in January

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TuanChe stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,060. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $73.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.51). TuanChe had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter.

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.