Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) Receives Buy Rating from BWS Financial

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BWS Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS TUESQ opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 158.08% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $161.55 million during the quarter.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.