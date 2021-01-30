Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; and repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector, as well as catering, and aviation ground handling services.

