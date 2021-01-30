Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.38

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $14.46. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 216,145 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.38. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$352.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.8520229 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

