TurtleCoin Trading 147.3% Higher Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 111.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $632,848.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 147.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,248,212,495 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

