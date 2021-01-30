TurtleNetwork (TN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,669.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $624,350.65 and approximately $3,669.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.