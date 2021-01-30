Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.50.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 47,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $422.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $247.22 and a one year high of $466.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

