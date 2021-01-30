U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.57

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as high as $12.82. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 197,362 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Gold stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.45% of U.S. Gold worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

