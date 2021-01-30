UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $8.86 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00068837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.00900139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00051516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.17 or 0.04631302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00018439 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

