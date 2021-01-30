Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 2,069 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

