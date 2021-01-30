Ultra (UOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $660,752.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $41.60 million and $660,752.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,162.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.99 or 0.01208919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00528405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00041019 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008508 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,510,439 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

