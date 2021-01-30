Ultragate (ULG) Market Cap Tops $25,399.53

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Ultragate has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Ultragate has a total market cap of $25,399.53 and approximately $142.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00023325 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,508,706 coins. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

