UMA Price Reaches $10.79 on Top Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One UMA token can now be bought for $10.79 or 0.00031595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $601.62 million and approximately $31.30 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00130988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00266050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,147.32 or 0.91175126 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,362,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,738,359 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

