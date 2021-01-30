UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Short Interest Update

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

UMCN stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. UMC has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States.

