Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Down 47.3% in January

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,218,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the December 31st total of 11,803,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,391.8 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

UNBLF opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $138.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.