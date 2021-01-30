Unibright Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Unibright has a market capitalization of $110.72 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00901504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.69 or 0.04410208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018443 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027758 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

