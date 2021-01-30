Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $168.40

Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) (LON:UAV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.40 and traded as high as $170.00. Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L) shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.40. The company has a market cap of £250.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)’s payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

In other news, insider Jeremy J. Hamer bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

About Unicorn AIM VCT (UAV.L)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

