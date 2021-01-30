UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNCFF. Berenberg Bank cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 19,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,806. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

