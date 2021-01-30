Unification Hits 1-Day Volume of $147,771.00 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Unification coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded up 537.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $147,771.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00901504 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.69 or 0.04410208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018443 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

Unification can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

