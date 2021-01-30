Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) Price Tops $0.0004

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Uniform Fiscal Object token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $36.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009601 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

UFO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,850,751,262 tokens. The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Coin or “Uniform Fiscal Object” is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

