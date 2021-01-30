Unify Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Unify has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Unify has a market cap of $31,023.62 and approximately $12,417.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00392197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003664 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Unify Coin Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.