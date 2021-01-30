UniLayer Hits One Day Volume of $216,661.00 (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One UniLayer token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $216,661.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00129881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00260514 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00064049 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,670.79 or 0.91683297 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

