UniLend Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. UniLend has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $1.01 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001439 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars.

