United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UAL. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $4,636,734.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Airlines by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,179,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980,766 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,380,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2,461.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 725,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after acquiring an additional 697,448 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,556,000 after purchasing an additional 691,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

