United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.23 and traded as high as $13.18. United Bancorp shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 4,487 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 20.44%.

In other United Bancorp news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $39,337.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,777 shares in the company, valued at $724,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 3.47% of United Bancorp worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

