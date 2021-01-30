United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 250.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in United Parcel Service by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in United Parcel Service by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

NYSE:UPS opened at $155.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

