United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after acquiring an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

