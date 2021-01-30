United Traders Token Trading Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days (UTT)

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. United Traders Token has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $201.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One United Traders Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, United Traders Token has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.42 or 0.00909763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00054409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.04 or 0.04636581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018503 BTC.

About United Traders Token

United Traders Token (UTT) is a token. United Traders Token’s total supply is 69,403,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,548,999 tokens. United Traders Token’s official Twitter account is @Uttoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . United Traders Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Uttoken.io . The official website for United Traders Token is uttoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The United Traders is a trading company of U.S stock markets operating since 2009. The United Traders will use the blockchain technology to expand their platform and create a marketplace for cryptocurrencies powered by an ERC-20 token. The actual platform feature a pool of algorithmic strategies which was employed by the Kvadrat Black SPC hedge fund named as Kvadrat Black, a Type C strategy (a pool of manual and algorithmic strategies extensively used on the cryptocurrency markets), an IPO with United Traders (a feature which allows investors to buy shares of companies offering IPO’s on a provisional subscription basis) and OTC (a feature which allows an investor to buy shares in non-public companies). United Traders Token (UTT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay for trading services on the platform. “

