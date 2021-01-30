UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $333.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

