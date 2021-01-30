UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.58. 3,899,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

