UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Reduced by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.58. 3,899,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $316.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

