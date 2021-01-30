Unitrade Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Unitrade token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unitrade alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00068211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.83 or 0.00919280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00056412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.65 or 0.04559495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00029461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,321,029 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

Unitrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unitrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unitrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.