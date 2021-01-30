Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 51,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS opened at $124.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

