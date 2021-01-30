UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $347,589.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.77 or 0.00863863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.17 or 0.04195922 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00028718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018040 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

