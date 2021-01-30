UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003805 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $18.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00390013 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003653 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

