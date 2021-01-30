uPlexa 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,526.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $561,508.32 and approximately $10,526.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,572,781,581 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

uPlexa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

