uPlexa Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $560,025.15 and approximately $10,568.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 126.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 70.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,573,455,528 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

uPlexa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

