Uptrennd (1UP) Hits Market Cap of $651,164.86

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $651,164.86 and $5,032.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00079800 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.22 or 0.00887172 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Rakon (RKN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000939 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015906 BTC.
- BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00038913 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About Uptrennd
and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “
Uptrennd Coin Trading
Uptrennd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.