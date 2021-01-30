Usca Ria LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 21.0% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 103,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,791,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.42. The company has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

