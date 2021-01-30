Usca Ria LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.