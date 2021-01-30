Usca Ria LLC Buys 14,835 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 412.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1,973.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $459,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.65.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.